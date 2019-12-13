Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson sees Greta Thunberg as model for Catholic social teaching

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development, praised Greta Thunberg as “a great witness to what the Church teaches on the care of the environment and the care of the person.”

