Catholic World News

Priest, ex-spokesman for 9 Indian dioceses, arrested, accused of fraud

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Anand Muttungal, 47, has been charged with “cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!