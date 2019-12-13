Catholic World News

Illinois court dismisses Catholic school principal’s retaliatory discharge claim

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Mary Rehfield sued the Diocese of Joliet in 2017. She alleged she was fired “because she had reported threatening conduct from a parent to the police” and that diocesan officials were “making her a scapegoat for a situation they found embarrassing and problematic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!