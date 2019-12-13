Catholic World News

Independent abortion clinics bemoan their shrinking numbers

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News

CWN Editor's Note: The number of independent abortion clinics in the US—that is, those not affiliated with Planned Parenthood, hospitals, or physician’s offices—has fallen over 32% since 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!