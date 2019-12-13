Catholic World News

Pope calls idea of declaring Mary co-redemptrix ‘foolishness’

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made the comment during his Spanish-language homily at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (video, booklet).

