Catholic World News

World peace requires ‘ecological conversion,’ Pope says in annual message

December 12, 2019

Peace is “a great and precious value, the object of our hope and the aspiration of the entire human family,” Pope Francis writes in his message for the World Day of Peace.

In his message the Pontiff says that in order to establish peace, nations must learn to resolve conflicts through dialogue, and must undergo an “ecological conversion” to protect the environment and foster recognition of our shared humanity.

World conflicts, the Pope argues, are “the consequences of our hostility towards others, our lack of respect for our common home or our abusive exploitation of natural resources—seen only as a source of immediate profit, regardless of local communities, the common good and nature itself.”

The Pope writes that conflict “often begins with the inability to accept the diversity of others, which then fosters attitudes of aggrandizement and domination born of selfishness and pride, hatred and the desire to caricature, exclude and even destroy the other.” He says that recognizing each other as neighbors is the path to peace.

The World Day of Peace is observed each year on January 1. The Pope’s message for 2020, entitled “Peace as a Journey of Hope: Dialogue, Reconciliation, and Ecological Conversion,” was released on December 12.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!