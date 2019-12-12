Catholic World News

Vatican declares 27 new martyrs

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees issued on December 12, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints proclaimed 17 new martyrs from the Spanish civil war. The Congregation also approved a miracle through the intercession of Maria Luigia of the Blessed Sacrament, a 19th-century Italian religious; and acknowledged the heroic virtue of six other candidates for beatification from Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Brazil.

