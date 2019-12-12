Catholic World News

South Korea’s fertility rate falls below 1.0

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “In 2018 the fertility rate in South Korea—the number of children a woman generates in her life—fell to 0.98, much lower than 2.1, the rate that guarantees the balance between births and deaths and which would allow the country a stable population.”

