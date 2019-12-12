Catholic World News

10 million pilgrims expected at Guadalupe basilica

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Located in Mexico City, the famed Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is posting videos of Masses on its YouTube channel. Ahead of the feast day, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City deplored violence against women and called upon Mexican men to follow the example of St. Juan Diego.

