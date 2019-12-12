Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle: Listening, interpersonal relationships are crucial for evangelization

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Manila, the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples discussed the importance of “listening to God and listening to each other with patience, interest and attention. This is a necessary first step in evangelization.” Young people and women, he added, should have a great involvement in evangelization: the former “know the digital world better than us and can give us wonderful advice,” while the latter “have a natural predisposition to interpersonal communication: let us also learn from them.”

