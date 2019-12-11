Catholic World News

Two guards hurt in attack on National Shrine

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two security guards were injured in a violent attack by a lone man at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC on December 10. According to reports the man deliberately hit one security guard with his car, then stabbed another who came to assist. Washington police arrested a suspect after a brief stand-off. No explanation has been given for the attack.

