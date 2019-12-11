Catholic World News

Islamist militia has slaughtered hundreds of Nigerian Christians this year, report finds

December 11, 2019

Continue to this story on Church Times

CWN Editor's Note: The report, published by the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust, follows a fact-finding mission by Baroness Caroline Cox, 82, a member of the House of Lords and a Third Order Anglican Franciscan.

