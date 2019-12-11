Catholic World News

A year after attack on Strasbourg Christmas market, 2 arrested for pledging allegiance to ISIS there

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A year after the 2018 Strasbourg attack, two Chechens traveled to the market and publicly pledged allegiance to ISIS, leading to their arrest.

