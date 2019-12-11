Catholic World News

Pope makes surprise visit to crèche exhibition

December 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A week after the publication of Pope Francis’s apostolic letter Admirabile Signum (On the Meaning and Importance of the Nativity Scene), the Vatican has begun a five-week exhibition of 100 crèches, under the auspices of Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!