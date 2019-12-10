Catholic World News

Poll shows sharp divide between practicing, lapsed Catholics

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new poll by EWTN and RealClear shows dramatic differences in opinion between self-identified Catholics who practice the faith and those who do not. Among the 22% of Americans who identify themselves as Catholics, the poll showed, only 39% attend Mass regularly, and just 13% go to Confession at least one a year. A slim majority of those surveyed (58%) accept most or all Church teachings. On political issues, 52% of active Catholics approve of President Trump, as opposed to 44% among all (active and inactive) Catholics.

