Controversial Vatican prelate looks forward to Vatican-Beijing diplomatic ties

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a visit to China, Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, suggested that the Pope could visit China soon, and suggested that, having reached an accord in the appointment of bishops, Beijing and the Holy See might now renew formal diplomatic ties. Bishop Sanchez Sorondo—who in the past has said that China offers a model for Catholic social teaching—made his remarks to the government-run Global Times.

