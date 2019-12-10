Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle’s new Vatican post: heading a ‘superdicastery’

December 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The appointment of Cardinal Luis Tagle to head the Congregation for Evangelization takes on special importance, notes Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register, because under the draft plan for the reform of the Roman Curia, that Congregation would take on sweeping new authority, becoming a “superdicastery,” second in power only to the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!