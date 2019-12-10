Catholic World News

Court allows hospital emplyees’ class-action suit against Newark archdiocese

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey court has allowed a group of former employees of St. James Hospital to bring a class-action lawsuit against the Newark archdiocese. The plaintiffs seek to hold the archdiocese responsible for a $2.7 million shortfall in the hospital’s pension fund. The archdiocese had sought to have the case dismissed.

