Statue of Blessed Virgin Mary stolen from Italian cathedral
December 10, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Mantua Cathedral (photograph) is located in northern Italy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
