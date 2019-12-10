Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘A Chance in Life’ in its work with at-risk youth

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On December 9, Pope Francis received members of the A Chance in Life Foundation. Founded in 1945 by Msgr. John Patrick Carroll-Abbing, it was formerly known as Boys’ and Girls’ Towns of Italy.

