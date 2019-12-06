Catholic World News

Take time to understand the poor, Pope urges Jesuit editors

December 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: At a December 6 audience with editors of the Italian Jesuit magazine Aggiornamenti Sociali, Pope Francis advised reformers to take time to understand the problem. He said, “before rushing to their aid, this option requires that we be on their side, even when we look at the dynamics of society.” He added that “the poor have so much to teach us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!