Catholic World News
‘They looked the other way’: dismissed abuse claim foreshadowed years of allegations against Bishop Bransfield
December 06, 2019
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bransfield was bishop of Wheeling-Charleston (West Virginia) from 2005 to 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!