Man alleges he told St. John Paul about McCarrick abuse in 1988

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The allegation was made in the second lawsuit involving the ex-cardinal that was filed in New Jersey this week. The plaintiff earlier filed a lawsuit in New York, alleging that the Archdiocese of New York was negligent in its supervision of McCarrick.

