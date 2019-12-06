Catholic World News

Pope granted Buffalo bishop an early retirement, apostolic nunciature says in statement

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone on December 4 and named Bishop Edward Scharfenberger the apostolic administrator of the troubled western New York diocese.

