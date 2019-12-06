Catholic World News

‘Welcome the stranger,’ bishops exhort Irish Catholics

December 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops called on “all Catholic parishes and communities to welcome and assist refugees in their local areas in light of the Gospel message.” Lamenting “the use of intolerant language in public and political discourse as well as the growing hostility towards migrants and refugees coming to Ireland,” the bishops added that “Christians, in their language and actions, are asked to lead by example and to welcome the stranger.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!