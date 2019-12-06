Catholic World News

Pope, Grand Imam ask UN to declare World Day of Human Fraternity

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar have asked the United Nations to declare February 4, the anniversary of their Document on Human Fraternity, to be the World Day of Human Fraternity. The UN has declared or recognized numerous international days, and February 4 is currently World Cancer Day.

