Mariology helps foster dialogue and fraternity among cultures, Pope tells pontifical academies

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the 60th anniversary of the Pontifical International Marian Academy, Pope Francis sent an Italian-language message to the pontifical academies on the occasion of their 24th annual joint session. He also announced the awarding of pontifical academy prizes to an art historian (Carme López Calderón) and a Mariologist (Father Ionuț-Catalin Blidar) and the awarding of a medal to the Croatian Mariological Institute.

