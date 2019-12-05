Catholic World News

Abduction, forced conversion of 14-year-old Christian girl in Pakistan

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Abducting for the purpose of forced conversion and marriage is a major issue in Pakistan,” write Shafique Khokhar of AsiaNews. “Most of the victims are Christian and Hindu girls and young women, forced to wed against their will to much older Muslim men.”

