Texas justice of the peace warned over her refusal to perform same-sex weddings

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Citing her “sincerely held religious belief as a Christian,” Judge Dianne Hensley has declined to officiate at same-sex civil weddings, but has referred homosexual couples to other officials who are willing to do so.

