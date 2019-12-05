Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discusses draft apostolic constitution on the Curia

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis instituted the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013. Meeting for the 32nd time, the group discussed “the relations between the Curia and the Episcopal Conferences and the presence of the lay faithful, men and women, in decision-making roles in the offices of the Curia and in other bodies of the Church.”

