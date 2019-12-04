Catholic World News

Islamic State persecution led to ‘many thousands’ of conversions: Iraqi archbishop

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq has seen “many thousands” of Muslims convert in the wake of persecution suffered under the Islamic State, reports Archbishop Najib Mikhael Moussa of Mosul. The suffering endured by Christians in the region, during the months of occupation by the Islamic State, prompted many Muslims to respect the faith, he says.

