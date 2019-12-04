Catholic World News

Vatican postpones Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification

December 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Peoria Catholic Post

CWN Editor's Note: “On December 2nd, the Holy See decided to postpone the date of beatification, at the request of a few members of the [US] Bishops’ Conference who have asked for further consideration,” the Diocese of Peoria announced; the Illinois diocese is Sheen’s home diocese, and the beatification was scheduled to take place there on December 21. Bishop Daniel Jenky of Peoria “is deeply saddened by this decision. In particular, Bishop Jenky is even more concerned for the many faithful who are devoted to Sheen and who will be affected by this news. He is firmly convinced of the great holiness of the Venerable Servant of God and remains confident that Sheen will be beatified.”

