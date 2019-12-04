Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop sees Pope’s ‘utter seriousness’ in addressing abuse scandal

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We couldn’t possibly have had that many bishops [37] in the same room talking with the Pope and not talk” about the abuse scandal and accountability, Archbishop William Lori said of the 3-hour December 3 ad limina meeting. “What I took away from it is the Pope’s utter seriousness in dealing with this thoroughly.”

