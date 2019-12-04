Catholic World News

Holy Land’s bishops urge Israel to investigate hate crimes in Arab villages

December 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Many incidents of vandalism believed to be carried out by a group of extremist young [Israeli] settlers known as the ‘hilltop youth,’” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

