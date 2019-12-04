Catholic World News

Congolese in Rome decry genocide, call on Pope to canonize 2 blesseds

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The representatives of the Congolese faithful in Rome made their remarks during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Mass commemorated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a Congolese Catholic chaplaincy in Rome.

