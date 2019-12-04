Catholic World News

Pope calls on world’s nations to act decisively to address climate change

December 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Numerous studies tell us that it is still possible to limit global warming,” Pope Francis said in a message to participants in the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference. “To do this we need a clear, far-sighted and strong political will, set on pursuing a new course … We are facing a ‘challenge of civilization’... There remains a window of opportunity, but we must not allow it to close.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!