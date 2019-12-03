Catholic World News

Congo bishops suspend social services to protest killings

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced the suspension of all social services on December 2, for “a day of mourning, prayer, and communion” with the victims of violence. All schools and social agencies were closed, although Church-run medical clinics remained open.

