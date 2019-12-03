Catholic World News
English bishops: Consider candidates’ positions on abortion, migrants, religious freedom, and the environment
December 03, 2019
» Continue to this story on CBCEW
CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 United Kingdom general election takes place on December 12.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!