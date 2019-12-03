Catholic World News

Cardinal consecrates Africa to the merciful Heart of Jesus

December 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The consecration, made by Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of the Central African Republic, took place at the Congress of Africa and Madagascar on Divine Mercy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!