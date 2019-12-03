Catholic World News

Myanmar’s cardinal calls on government to abandon violence

December 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “For 70 years Myanmar has been torn apart by ethnic conflicts, dictatorship and religious nationalism that have led to horrific bloodshed, death, destruction, slavery and abuse,” said Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon. The Southeast Asian nation of 56 million (map) is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

