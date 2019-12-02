Catholic World News

In meetings with Curia, bishops of PA, NJ discuss McCarrick report

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lawrence Persico of Erie said that “at the Congregations for Bishops and for Clergy, the group emphasized that Catholics in the United States are waiting for a promised Vatican report on how it was possible for McCarrick to become an archbishop and cardinal when it seems that at least his sexual harassment of seminarians was widely known.”

