The ‘right to die’ is ‘without any legal basis,’ Pope says in tribute to Italian magistrate

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The judge, Rosario Angelo Livatino, was assassinated by the mafia in 1990. The Pope spoke “the encroachment of [judges today] in areas not proper to the role, especially in the areas of so-called ‘new rights’ with judgments that seem to be concerned with fulfilling ever new desires, unencumbered by any objective limit.”

