Catholic World News

English cardinal laments London terrorist attack

December 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on @CardinalNichols

CWN Editor's Note: The assailant, who pled guilty to Al-Qaeda-linked terrorism crimes in 2012, killed two and injured three in the London Bridge stabbing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!