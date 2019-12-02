Catholic World News

Pope Francis visits Caritas in Rome

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Go crazy to love, mad to share one’s vulnerability with those who are vulnerable,” the Pope said during his visit, which commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Diocese of Rome’s charitable organization.

