Pope calls on marriage tribunals to avoid coldness, marriage prep to form witnesses to the Gospel

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If, then, she strives to be impartial and objective in seeking the truth of a broken marriage, the Church is never extraneous either humanly or spiritually to those who suffer,” Pope Francis told participants in a five-day course organized by the Roman Rota, the Church’s highest appellate tribunal. The course (Italian-language link) was devoted to “the protection of marriage and the pastoral care of suffering couples.”

