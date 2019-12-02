Catholic World News

Pope returns manger relic to Franciscans in Bethlehem

December 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Custodia Sanctae Terrae

CWN Editor's Note: “Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had asked Pope Francis to borrow the entire manger, but the Pope decided to send a tiny portion of it to stay permanently in Bethlehem,” the Associated Press reported. St. Sophronius of Jerusalem sent the relic to Pope Theodore I (reigned 642-649) during the Muslim conquest of the Holy Land.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!