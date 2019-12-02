Catholic World News

December papal prayer intention: The future of the very young

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s December prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that every country may determine to take the necessary measures to make the future of children, especially those who suffer, a priority.”

