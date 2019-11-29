Catholic World News

Accused bishop appears in court in Argentina

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta appeared in court in Argentina on November 27 to answer sex-abuse charges. Bishop Zanchetta, who resigned his post in the Oran diocese in 2017, was brought to Rome by Pope Francis. Earlier this month a prosecutor in Argentina had sought his arrest, expressing concern that the bishop would not honor a promise to return for trial.

