At least 47 Christians killed in North Kivu this month

November 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: North Kivu (map) is a province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. An lslamist rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces, is active there; in one recent attack, a Catholic church was burned down.

