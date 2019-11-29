Catholic World News
Pope sends $110,000 donation to Albanian earthquake victims
November 29, 2019
» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development
CWN Editor's Note: The November 26 earthquake has claimed 50 lives.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
