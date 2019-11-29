Action Alert!
Ensure our mission continues in 2020.   We have $23,576 left to match to win a $65K challenge grant.   Please let us match YOUR GIFT.
Catholic World News

Pope sends $110,000 donation to Albanian earthquake victims

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The November 26 earthquake has claimed 50 lives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.